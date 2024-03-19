– PWInsider reports that TNA World Champion Moose is going to be promoting the upcoming Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia with media appearances this week. The TV tapings are scheduled for March 22-23 at the 2300 Arena.

– TNA Wrestling has released the latest episode of TNA Xplosion, featuring the following lineup:

* Aiden Prince vs. Sheldon Jean

* Around the Ring with Tasha Steelz