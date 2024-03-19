wrestling / News
TNA News: Moose Promoting Philly TV Tapings, Latest Episode of Xplosion
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that TNA World Champion Moose is going to be promoting the upcoming Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia with media appearances this week. The TV tapings are scheduled for March 22-23 at the 2300 Arena.
– TNA Wrestling has released the latest episode of TNA Xplosion, featuring the following lineup:
* Aiden Prince vs. Sheldon Jean
* Around the Ring with Tasha Steelz
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Arn Anderson On His Biggest Issue With Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd Gimmick
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos