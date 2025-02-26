wrestling / News

TNA News: Nathan Frazer Comments on NXT Segment With The Hardys, Mustafa Ali Attending Film Premieres This Week, Biggest Main Events in Sacrifice History

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– The Hardys returned to WWE by way of NXT on last night’s NXT TV, beating No Quarter Catch Crew. They were later confronted by NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom). Frazer later commented on their segment later via social media.

Frazer wrote, “Nice to meet you, champs…#TNAGenesis” He later added, “Sometimes, you just gotta chuck some things out into the universe… Amazing things can happen.”

– TNA Wrestling announced that Mustafa Ali will be attending the Chicago premiere of Queen of the Ring tonight. Then on February 27, he’ll be heading to Los Angeles for a screening of Deli Boys.

– TNA Wrestling spotlighted the biggest main events in Sacrifice history:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, NXT, The Hardys, TNA, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading