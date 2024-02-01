– PWInsider reports that The Best of 3 Match Series bout featuring ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets will headline tonight’s TNA Impact. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight.

– TNA announced that tonight’s Impact show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday. You can see the announcement below: