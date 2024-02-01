wrestling / News

TNA News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact, Behind the Scenes Footage of Jordynne Grace at Royal Rumble

February 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Next Week Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider reports that The Best of 3 Match Series bout featuring ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets will headline tonight’s TNA Impact. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight.

– TNA announced that tonight’s Impact show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday. You can see the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact, Jordynne Grace, Royal Rumble, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading