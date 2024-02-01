wrestling / News
TNA News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact, Behind the Scenes Footage of Jordynne Grace at Royal Rumble
February 1, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that The Best of 3 Match Series bout featuring ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets will headline tonight’s TNA Impact. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST tonight.
– TNA announced that tonight’s Impact show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday. You can see the announcement below:
We'll take an in-depth behind the scenes look at @JordynneGrace's historic appearance in the @WWE #RoyalRumble TONIGHT at 8/7c on AXS TV! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/mjoV9Niu32
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 1, 2024