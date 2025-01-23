– As previously reported, TNA Digital Media Champion PCO took a sledgehammer to his TNA title belt last Sunday at The People vs. GCW. PCO reportedly went off-script with his antics at the event. TNA Wrestling has since removed PCO from its roster page along with the Digital Media Championship on the website’s championship section (h/t Fightful).

Company officials reportedly claimed that PCO smashed a replica and not the original title. PCO was no longer under contract with TNA at the time of the event, and his previous deal expired at the end of last year.

– As noted, TNA Wrestling is bringing Impact to Full Sail University on Thursday, February 20 for a special live broadcast on AXS TV. TNA announced that tickets are now on sale for the event:

Tickets On-Sale Now for TNA IMPACT! LIVE From Full Sail University in Orlando on Feb. 20 & TV Tapings on Feb. 21 Breaking news: TNA iMPACT! will be LIVE from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL on Thursday, February 20, followed by TNA iMPACT! TV Tapings on Friday, February 21. Tickets for both events are ON-SALE NOW at TNAWrestling.com.

Tickets are available at the above link.