– TNA has now released a new t-shirt featuring PCO and Steph De Lander:

The @PCOisNotHuman & @stephdelander T-Shirt is AVAILABLE NOW on https://t.co/KIvS8aGAwt !

– TNA released the following video highlights for this week’s Impact:

EXCLUSIVE: @ZacharyWentz & @TheTreyMiguel are FIRED UP after an attack from the No Quarter Catch Crew last night on #TNAiMPACT!

The Rascalz are headed to @WWENXT to face Gallus THIS TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/PTXz2Q16KG

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024