wrestling
TNA News: Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s Impact, Auctions for Chris Bey
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the opener of tonight’s Impact will feature The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards and JDC vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham in a six-man tag team bout. Meanwile, PWInsider also reports that the main event will feature TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth against Joe Hendry and Rhino.
TNA Impact on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– PWInsider reports that TNA has launched some auctions with proceeds going to the injured Chris Bey to help with his hospitalization and living costs. Auctions include Joe Hendry’s chainsaw from Bound for Glory 2024, a Feast or Fired briefcase, Lance Storm’s book, and more.
