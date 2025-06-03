wrestling / News
TNA News: This Week’s Xplosion, Impact 2016 Marathon, More Impact Highlights
June 3, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released this week’s edition of TNA Xplosion. Here’s this week’s lineup:
* Grace and Harley Hudson vs. Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee
* Around the Ring with Heather by Elegance
– An Impact 2016 marathon is now available:
– TNA also released the following videos:
