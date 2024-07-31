wrestling / News
TNA News: This Week’s Xplosion, the Wildest Weddings in TNA History
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling released this week’s edition of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
* Gia Miller goes around the ring with Alisha Edwards
– TNA showcased the wildest weddings in the company’s history:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reflects On Refusing To Do A Cowboy Gimmick Before His WWE Departure In 1994
- Eric Bischoff On The Importance Of The Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon Feud In Wrestling History
- Shawn Michaels Thinks SummerSlam Ladder Match With Razor Ramon Doesn’t Get Recognition It Deserves
- Note on Returning Superstar for Last Night’s WWE Main Event