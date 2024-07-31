wrestling / News

TNA News: This Week’s Xplosion, the Wildest Weddings in TNA History

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling released this week’s edition of TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
* Gia Miller goes around the ring with Alisha Edwards

– TNA showcased the wildest weddings in the company’s history:

TNA, TNA Xplosion, Jeffrey Harris

