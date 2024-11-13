– TNA Wrestling has begun a ticket pre-sale today for the TNA Impact TV Tapings on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is TNALIVE (via PWInsider) at ETIX.com.

– There is also a ticket pre-sale code for TNA Genesis in January 2025. The event will be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is TNAGEN (via PWInsider). Tickets are available HERE.