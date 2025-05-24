TNA News: TNA Under Siege Sold Out, Tribute Video for Sabu

– PWInsider reports that last night’s TNA Under Siege 2025 event was a sellout show. Multiple fans were reportedly turned away at the box office last night. The show was held at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that there are still limited tickets for tonight’s Impact TV taping in Brampton.

– TNA Wrestling paid tribute to the late wrestler, Sabu, at last night’s Under Siege: