TNA Officials, CM Punk In Attendance At NXT Battleground

A new report notes that several top TNA officials were among those in attendance at tonight’s NXT Battleground. PWInsider reports TNA President Anthony Cicione, Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer and Gail Kim were in attendance at the show.

TNA was represented on the show by Jordynne Grace, who faced Roxanne Perez with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line. Perez won the match when Tatum Paxley and Ash By Elegance (the former Dana Brooke) appeared and fought over Grace’s TNA Knockouts Championship.

In addition, PWInsider notes that Punk was backstage at the show. Punk has made several visits down to NXT and the WWE Performance Center since joining WWE.