TNA News: Opening Segment For This Week’s Impact, Note on Advance Sales For Rebellion & Slammiversary
January 29, 2025
– The opening segment of this week’s TNA Impact has been revealed. TNA announced that Nic Nemeth’s promo will open tomorrow’s show, which airs live on AXS TV and TNA+.
– PWInsider reports that there has been “a lot of excitement” within TNA over the the advance sales for the Rebellion and Slammiversary, which take place on April 27th and July 20th respectively.