wrestling / News
TNA President Carlos Silva On Possibility of Impact Going Live Every Week
In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, TNA President Carlos Silva spoke about the company having special live editions of Impact, and his hope that they could go live every week.
He said: “I think the first thing, I mean, I’m a live guy. I’ve been a live guy my whole career. The team that we’ve built believes in live, I would love TNA to be live every week. Live, every week, is a different animal, logistically and operationally. I know the team that we’ve got can handle it. The partnerships that we’ve got would support it. But there’s a different cost structure around going live 52 weeks a year, whether you’re in a location like a performance center-type of place, some of the year you’re traveling, part of the year, it just changes the dynamic around operationally allocating your costs. And I think that would be the first thing that would change.“
