TNA President On a Potential UK TV Deal, Says Video Game Is Now On Priority List

TNA is continuing to move toward new TV deals and president Carlos Silva recently spoke about their UK interests and more. Silva spoke with the Daily Star and spoke about a potential deal in the UK as well as a video game; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On potential UK deals: “I think there’s one that you left out. There’s some better distribution in the U.K., there’s maybe a game in the U.K., but there’s also coming to the U.K. and showing up in the U.K. for an event… Working on distribution. UK’s a very important market for us so as I talk about working on distribution in the States, we now have a great deal in Canada with Sportsnet. We have a great deal in Mexico and South America in Claro. We have a great deal in India with Warner Bros. Discovery. We wanna have a great deal in the U.K. and we’re working on that with a partner and I think as we look at that, plus some sponsorship, we will then also come to the U.K. and we’re hoping that that’ll happen in 2026. It’s in our goals list, and so I think that will hopefully launch us.”

On a potential video game: “In terms of the game, we didn’t set that as a priority in these first six months since I’ve been here, but it’s now gotten added to the list. We had to do some things to really drive and create the kind of stuff that we have with Slammiversary. Like everything in an organization, if you do too many things, you don’t get anything done, and so we had to concentrate on some successes but I think now coming out of some success, we can now put that on the docket and look to understand where we go with a TNA game for sure.”