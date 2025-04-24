TNA Press Pass Interview with Joe Hendry Gets New Day and Time

TNA Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Press Pass interview with Joe Hendry has been moved to tomorrow. It was originally scheduled for today. The interview starts at 1 PM ET.

Press Pass will be available for fans to view on-demand on TNA+ and YouTube on Friday evening.

Tom Hannifan will host Press Pass, where media from around the world can interview the reigning TNA World Champion.

Joe Hendry became a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He faced Randy Orton in a surprise match at WrestleMania 41, held April 20 in Las Vegas.