wrestling / News
TNA Rebellion Announced as Officially Sold Out for Tickets
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view event is officially sold out. Tonight’s show is being held at The Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. It will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+.
Tonight's #TNARebellion in Los Angeles is officially SOLD OUT!
Join us LIVE on PPV and TNA+, TNA+ Annual subscription now up to 30% off HERE: https://t.co/X4Aya2A2CW pic.twitter.com/gXSUnhB8xd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 27, 2025
