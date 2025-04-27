wrestling / News

TNA Rebellion Announced as Officially Sold Out for Tickets

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Rebellion 2025 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view event is officially sold out. Tonight’s show is being held at The Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. It will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+.

