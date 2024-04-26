TNA Rebellion PPV Buys Down Significantly From Hard to Kill, Note on Attendance

As previously reported, the PPV buys for TNA Hard to Kill set a company record with around 66,000 on TV and streaming. However, TNA Rebellion appears to have performed significantly worse. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rebellion had around 500 TV PPV buys, which is down 83.9% from Hard to Kill.

Streaming numbers are not available at this time. In the case of Hard to Kill, streaming doubled TV buys, leading to its large overall number.

Of those who bought Rebellion, 34.6 bought AEW Dynasty the next day.

As far as attendance goes, the show had 1,150 people at the Palms in Las Vegas.