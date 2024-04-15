TNA Rebellion Press Conference To Be Held This Thursday In Las Vegas

TNA Wrestling has announced that it will hold a press conference for the upcoming Rebellion PPV this Thursday in Las Vegas. It takes place at Mabel’s BBQ. Rebellion happens two nights later at the Palms Casino Resort on Saturday.

TNA Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion pay-per-view Press Conference is set for Thursday, April 18, at Mabel’s BBQ, located inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Josh Mathews will host the Press Conference as Moose and Nic Nemeth will officially sign the contract for their World Championship Main Event Match on Saturday, April 20, at The Palms in Las Vegas.

The Press Conference is open to the public and will be streamed live on TNA’s Facebook page. The first 50 fans at the Press Conference will receive a numbered, limited-edition, autographed Rebellion collectible.

In addition to the Rebellion pay-per-view, TNA Wrestling also will bring its action-packed, high-energy brand of pro wrestling to The Palms on Sunday, April 21, with all of the in-ring action filmed for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night (8 p.m. ET) on AXS TV.