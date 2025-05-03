TNA Reportedly Appoints New Vice Presidents

TNA has reportedly appointed two new vice presidents in the company. PWInsider reports that Eric Tompkins and Ross Forman were promoted to VP positions, as announced to the locker room during a pre-show meeting at their California tapings.

Tompkins has been the Director of TV Production for the TNA, while Forman is Media Relations. No word as to their official titles as of yet.

TNA announced the exits of several executives, including Gail Kim, at the end of March.