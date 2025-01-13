TNA Reportedly Talking About February Taping Date

TNA is currently discussing a potential February TV taping date, per a new report. The company currently has a January 24th taping announced in San Antonio and a March 14th taping in El Paso. According to Fightful Select, the company has discussed a series of dates and locations for between those dates.

The report goes on to note that February 20th and 21st have been discussed internally for a possible taping in Orlando, though there’s no confirmed venue yet. An announcement is expected to come in the coming weeks if the date is finalized.

A late February taping would be the first tapings following the expiration of Josh Alexander’s TNA deal.