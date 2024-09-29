TNA To Hold Rescheduled Tapings At Skyway Studios

TNA has set their rescheduled TV tapings from this weekend for Skyway Studios, per a new report. As previously reported, the company had to cancel their tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina due to Hurricane Helene and its aftereffects. Fightful Select has now confirmed that the tapings will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville on October 2nd and 3rd.

Skyway had been mentioned as a possibility in a report on Saturday. TNA ran Skyway during the pandemic and hosted Slammiversary 2021 there. The previous report said that this week’s Impact would likely be a “Best Of” episode; as of now, that is not yet confirmed to be the case.