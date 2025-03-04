TNA Reveals Post-Show Meet & Greets for El Paso, Texas

– TNA Wrestling announced its post-show meet and greets for the upcoming events in El Paso, Texas, including TNA Sacrifice on March 14 and the Impact TV tapings on March 15.

Friday, March 14 will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Elijah, Tessa Blanchard, Laredo Kid, Mustafa Ali, and Nic Nemeth. Saturday, March 15 will feature Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, The Hardys, Moose, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and JDC.