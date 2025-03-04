wrestling / News
TNA Reveals Post-Show Meet & Greets for El Paso, Texas
– TNA Wrestling announced its post-show meet and greets for the upcoming events in El Paso, Texas, including TNA Sacrifice on March 14 and the Impact TV tapings on March 15.
Friday, March 14 will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Elijah, Tessa Blanchard, Laredo Kid, Mustafa Ali, and Nic Nemeth. Saturday, March 15 will feature Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, The Hardys, Moose, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and JDC.
Join your favorite stars in El Paso, TX after #TNASacrifice for an exclusive Post-Show Meet & Greet!
🔥 Friday, March 14: @joehendry, @_Iam_Elijah_, Tessa Blanchard, @Laredokidpro1, @MustafaAli_X, @NicTNemeth
🔥 Saturday, March 15: @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @MATTHARDYBRAND, @joehendrym… pic.twitter.com/DiUhh3tGza
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber