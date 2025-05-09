wrestling / News

TNA News: Ross Forman Comments On New VP Position, Impact Taping Later This Month

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– New TNA Vice President Ross Forman took to social media to comment on his promotion. As reported last week, Forman and Eric Tompkins were appointed to VP positions. Forman was the previously head of TNA’s Media Relations team.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Excited for the future of @ThisIsTNA, with its incredibly talented roster, crew, staff & of course its loyal fan base. Lots of memories & friendships at TNA * TNA * TNA!

Love the TNA partnership with @WWE & can’t wait for TNA’s Slammiversary on July 20 at @UBSArena in New York.”

– TNA will be holding a TV taping on May 24th following Under Siege on the 23rd. The taping will take place at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

