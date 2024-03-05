TNA Sacrifice 2024 Is Nearly Sold Out

Pwinsider.com reports TNA Wrestling is close to selling out Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event on TNA+.

You can check out the updated TNA Sacrifice 2024 card below:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Mustafa Ali & The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight