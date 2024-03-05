wrestling / News
TNA Sacrifice 2024 Is Nearly Sold Out
March 5, 2024 | Posted by
Pwinsider.com reports TNA Wrestling is close to selling out Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event on TNA+.
You can check out the updated TNA Sacrifice 2024 card below:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander
* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Mustafa Ali & The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight
