wrestling / News
Tonight’s TNA Sacrifice PPV Is Officially Sold Out
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight’s TNA Sacrifice PPV in El Paso, Texas is officially sold out. The event takes place at the El Paso County Coliseum.
There are said to be a limited number of tickets for tomorrow night’s TV taping, but that is also expected to sell out.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out