Tonight’s TNA Sacrifice PPV Is Officially Sold Out

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Sacrifice XDT Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider reports that tonight’s TNA Sacrifice PPV in El Paso, Texas is officially sold out. The event takes place at the El Paso County Coliseum.

There are said to be a limited number of tickets for tomorrow night’s TV taping, but that is also expected to sell out.

