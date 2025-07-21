wrestling / News
TNA’s Santino Marella Heading to WWE NXT on Tuesday
July 21, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, is set to make an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. This appearance follows several major events at Slammiversary, as NXT talents hold TNA’s top two titles. Trick Williams is still the NXT Champion and Jacy Jayne is the new TNA Knockouts World Champion.
Meanwhile, Marella suspended Tessa Blanchard indefinitely after she attacked Gia Miller following her loss to Indi Hartwell.
The episode will air live from Houston.
EXCLUSIVE: With the TNA World Title and Knockouts World Title in the hands of @WWENXT Superstars following #TNASlammiversary, @milanmiracle reveals he will be on #WWENXT THIS TUESDAY from Houston! pic.twitter.com/l3ZUU9G2Gj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025