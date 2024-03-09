TNA News: Scott D’Amore Signs Reportedly Removed At Sacrifice, Update On AXS TV Rebrand

– Some Scott D’Amore-related signs were removed from the audience at Friday’s TNA Sacrifice PPV. PWInsider reports that some fans related to D’Amore, who was terminated from the company last month, were taken away from the audience. One fan said it was multiple signs removed while another said a fan was handing out papers that read “We Want Scott” which were removed.

D’Amore was not in attendance at the event.

– The site also notes that a previous report about AXS TV looking into rebranding as a channel appears to be moving forward as there are “absolutely” plans to change the name and it could happen before March ends.