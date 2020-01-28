wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Officially Announced for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
– The wrestling legend and former WCW World champion Scott Steiner is returning to TNA for the one-night-only event, TNA: There’s No Place Like Home, for Impact Wrestling in April. You can check out the announcement below.
Former champions of TNA during the company’s heyday, Chris Harris and Chris Sabin, were also previously announced for the event.
The TNA throwback event is scheduled for April 3. It will be held at The Ritz Ybor City in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania Week.
BREAKING: There's a 141 2⁄3% that @ScottSteiner will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon because he's a genetic freak and he's not normal.
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/9JGC10gHUE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020
