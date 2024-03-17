wrestling / News
TNA Shares Update on Ticket Issue for Albany Shows
March 17, 2024
– As previously reported, a technical issue prevented tickets from going on sale for TNA Under Sieve and the TNA Impact TV tapings scheduled for May 2-5 in Albany, New York. TNA issued an update on the events earlier today, noting that a new ticket on-sale date is still pending for the upcoming shows.
The announcement reads, “We are awaiting a new ticket on-sale date and time for our upcoming events in Albany, NY on May 3 & 4.” You can see the X post below:
We are awaiting a new ticket on-sale date and time for our upcoming events in Albany, NY on May 3 & 4. https://t.co/KBYlfaWkbw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 17, 2024
