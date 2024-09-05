TNA Reportedly Signs Heather Reckless

TNA has reportedly added a member to the Knockouts roster in Heather Reckless. PWInsider reports that the company has signed Reckless to a deal. She worked for the promotion back in June and then was brought back for this past weekend’s Louisville post-TNA Emergence tapings.

Reckless trained originally at Marek Brave and Seth Rollins’ Black And Brave Wrestling Academy. She has worked for promotions such as Chicago Style Wrestling, AAW, and Reign Pro Wrestling.