TNA Slammiversary Announced For July 20th
April 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Slammiversary is officially set to take place in July. TNA announced at Saturday’s Rebellion PPV that Slammiversary is set for July 20th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will take place at the Verdun Auditorium.
You can see the announcement video below:
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns to PPV with #Slammiversary on July 20 from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/Bx0x8urQD1
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
