TNA Slammiversary Announced For July 20th

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Slammiversary 2024 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Slammiversary is officially set to take place in July. TNA announced at Saturday’s Rebellion PPV that Slammiversary is set for July 20th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will take place at the Verdun Auditorium.

You can see the announcement video below:

