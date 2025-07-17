– PWInsider reports that TNA Slammiversary 2025 is expected to break some company records for TNA Wrestling. TNA Wrestling reportedly confirmed that all the floor seats for the upcoming event are officially sold out.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that Slammiversary 2025 will have the highest attendance of any TNA event in the last 10 years. It’s also projected to have the biggest crowd of any TNA live event in the U.S. in company history.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 takes place on Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The main event will feature TNA World Champion Trick Williams defending his title against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat Match for the title. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.