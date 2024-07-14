TNA News: Slammiversary Sells Out, PCO & Mike Bailey At Montreal Basketball Game

– TNA Slammiversary has sold out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec has sold out for the PPV, which takes place this coming Saturday.

There may be a small number of additional tickets made available once the production set-up is finalized. The site notes that the venue was set for about 4,000 people, making this the biggest TNA crowd in a while.

– PWInsider also reports that PCO and Mike Bailey will be at today’s Montreal Alliance vs. Ottawa Blackjacks in the same venue.