TNA News: Snake Eyes Taping Hits Live TV Gate High, Note On Company Morale

– TNA reportedly broke another record with Sunday’s Snake Eyes taping for future Impact episodes. According to PWInsider, yesterday’s show was the company’s best live TV gate since Anthem took over the company in 2017 and possibly further back than that.

– The report also notes that morale in the company was very high following Hard to Kill and the Snake Eyes taping, and that there is already discussion of returning to Las Vegas as well as White Plains, New York later this year.