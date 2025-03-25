TNA News: Steph De Lander Releasing Memoir, Company Pays Tribute To Janice Carter

– Steph De Lander is set to release her memoir next month. Barnes & Noble Press has announced that What’s The Best That Could Happen?: My Love Letter to Pro Wrestling will release on April 18th.

The book is described as follows:

“From the sandy shores of a small beach town in Australia, to the bright lights of a WWE ring, Steph De Lander’s career has been anything but ordinary. More than anything, this is the story of a girl who had no choice but to learn how to fight with her back against the wall. Through injuries, heartbreak & soul crushing setbacks, Steph’s journey has never been easy, but that’s what makes the wins even more special. Follow along as you get to deep dive into the heart and soul of a chaotically passionate twenty-something who refuses to take no for an answer. This is a unique real-time look into what it takes to reach the highest level in the world of Professional Wrestling.”

– TNA posted to social media to pay tribute to Janice Carter, who passed away on Sunday night. The company posted the following to Twitter:

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Janice Carter. We’re grateful for everything the Carter family has done for TNA Wrestling through its history and offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Janice.”