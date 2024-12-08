TNA Looking For Street Team Members In New Markets

TNA is looking to expand its “Street Team” in several markets. The company announced that they’re looking for people to promote TNA events in markets like New York City, Los Angeles, El Paso and more.

The announcement reads:

Join TNA Wrestling’s Street Team

TNA Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live TNA shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers & more. Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to TNA shows, autographs & more. Street Team members are needed in the following cities: Los Angeles, New York City (specifically Long Island), El Paso, Texas, St. Joseph, Missouri (Kansas City, Missouri). If you live in one of those cities and want to join the TNA Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected].

We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. Please put which of the above cities & Street Team (for example, El Paso Street Team) in the Email Subject that you are available for.

Name:

Home address:

Age:

Cell phone number:

Email:

Briefly, list past Street Team experience:

Do you have a car: