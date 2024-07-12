wrestling / News

TNA Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 7-18-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following is set for the show, which airs live on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. The Hardys
* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Rascalz
* Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading