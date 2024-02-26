Notes From TNA Talent Meeting This Past Weekend

Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling held a talent meeting this past weekend at the TV tapings, with Anthem executives present. The meeting was planned in advance and had some of the bosses that had already worked with TNA and new ones. Some talent spoke with executives individually. The new bosses are said to be “open to feedback” from the roster.

The feeling among talent was that no one wanted to abandon the hard work they put into TNA, even if they didn’t agree with Scott D’Amore getting released. One top star was set to leave the company but decided to stay after the taping and subsequent meeting. The meeting was said to be good at getting talent excited for the company’s future. While many hope D’Amore will return, however, he’s not expected to do so.