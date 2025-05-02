TNA Taping Results From Last Night In Irvine, CA (SPOILERS)

Before and after last night’s live episode of TNA Impact, the promotion taped several matches for a future episode. Before the show, the following matches happened.

* Matt Cardona def. Ace Austin and Elijah

* Harley Hudson wrestled Myla Grace to a ten-minute draw.

After the show, a partial Impact episode was taped:

* The Hardys cut a promo about wanting to reclaim the TNA tag team titles. The Nemeths interrupted to challenge them to a ladder match at Under Siege. Ryan notes that since Jeff can’t go to Canada, the match can’t happen. Santino comes out and books Ryan vs. Jeff and Nic vs. Matt.

* Steve Maclin def. Eric Young in a bloody dog collar match.

* Elijah sang happy birthday to Joe Hendry.