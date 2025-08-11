TNA Announces Tapings In Minnesota Next Month

TNA has announced a set of tapings in Minnesota next month. The company announced on Monday that the their first-ever live events in Minneapolis will take place on September 4th and 5th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The announcement noted that The Hardys will be in the city to promote the live events, which will go down at the Minneapolis Armory. They will throw out dual first pitches on August 19th at the Twins home game against the Athletics.