TNA News: Tessa Blanchard’s Last TNA Match Before Return Online, Under Siege 2024 Six-Man Match, Sacrifice 2024 Bout

– TNA has released the last match that Tessa Blanchard competed in for the company before she made her return late last year. TNA posted her final match on the April 7th, 2020 episode of Impact to YouTube, as you can see below:

– The company also released The System vs. Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain from Under Siege 2024 and Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside from Sacrifice 2024: