TNA News: Tickets On Sale For Full Sail Tapings, Meet & Greet For Friday Taping

– Tickets are now on sale for TNA’s tapings at Full Sail University next month. You can get tickets for the February 20th and 21st tapings here. The 20th taping will be for a live Impact.

– TNA has announced meet and greets for tonight’s taping in San Antonio, Texas with The Hardys, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro: