TNA News: Trick Williams Appears On Impact, Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford Beat Santino Marella & Arianna

– Trick Williams made his first appearance on TNA Impact as World Champion — albeit by satellite. Williams appeared on Thursday’s show and cut a promo saying he wasn’t at the show because he has standards and needs a five-star hotel and an entourage.

Williams talked about how he won the title and took Joe Hendry’s company away from him. He stated that it’s not about Hendry, Mike Santana (who he will defend the title against on NXT next week) or Elijah, and it was about TNA into TrickNA.

– Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford picked up a win over Santino Marella & Arianna on Thursday’s show. WWE alumnus Jimmy Korderas worked as a referee for the match, which saw Stone pull Korderas out of the ring and shove him into Santino. Crawford then took advantage and hit Grace with a Scissor Kick, allowing Stone to pin her for the win.