TNA News: Trick Williams Takes Shots At Joe Hendry On Impact, John Goblikon Appears On Show

– Trick Williams cut a promo to open this week’s TNA Impact that led to a brawl with Joe Hendry. The NXT star opened tonight’s episode with a promo mocking Hendry and talking about all that he’s done to the TNA World Champion, saying that Hendry came to him in NXT and embarrassed him first so he’s just returning the favor.

Hendry came out and brawled with Williams until they were separated them, which led to Hendry hitting one of Williams’ security guys with a Standing Ovation.

The TNA World Champion and Trick Williams are throwing hands before the contract is even signed for WWE Battleground!

– John Goblikon made an appearance on tonight’s TNA Impact in a segment with Mike Santana, Sami Callihan and First Class. Goblikon, the lead singer of Nekrogoblikon and host of the Right Now Podcast, was hanging out with Callihan when Santana walked up and gave Callihan props for his match at TNA Unbreakable. First Class then confronted the lot of them and tried to recruit Callihan, who turned him down and left with Goblikon.