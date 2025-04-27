wrestling / News
TNA News: Update On Date For Bound For Glory, More Live Episodes Planned
April 27, 2025
– A new report has confirmed the date for this year’s TNA Bound For Glory. PWInsider reports that the plan is to have the show take place on October 12th, which is a Sunday.
No confirmed word as of yet on where the show will take place.
– The site also notes that in addition to this week’s live TNA Impact, there are tentative plans to have live episodes in July, September and October.
