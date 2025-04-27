wrestling / News

TNA News: Update On Date For Bound For Glory, More Live Episodes Planned

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Bound for Glory Image Credit: TNA

– A new report has confirmed the date for this year’s TNA Bound For Glory. PWInsider reports that the plan is to have the show take place on October 12th, which is a Sunday.

No confirmed word as of yet on where the show will take place.

– The site also notes that in addition to this week’s live TNA Impact, there are tentative plans to have live episodes in July, September and October.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Bound For Glory, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading