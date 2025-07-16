wrestling / News
TNA Vice President Possibly Hints At AJ Styles For Slammiversary on Sunday
In a post on Twitter, TNA Wrestling Vice President Dr. Ross Forman hinted that AJ Styles may make an appearance at Slammiversary this Sunday. He hyped up the event, taking special care to highlight the word ‘Phenomenal’, which is associated with Styles.
Styles has not appeared for TNA since he left the company in 2014.
He wrote: “Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20 at @UBSArena in New York is a must-see event from @ThisIsTNA. Slammiversary will be The Event for TNA. Slammiversary will be PHENOMENAL.”
