World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

An updated card has been revealed for next week’s TNA Impact including Joe Hendry defending the World Championship. The following is set for the episode, which airs Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans

* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan