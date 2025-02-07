wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 6, 2025 | Posted by
An updated card has been revealed for next week’s TNA Impact including Joe Hendry defending the World Championship. The following is set for the episode, which airs Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans
* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander
* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
NEXT WEEK at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world its an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/Aa6fsssVKW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025