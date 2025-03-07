wrestling / News

TNA World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact

March 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 3-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a TNA World Championship match and more for next week’s Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which is the go-home show for Sacrifice and airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. TBA
* Match For Team Advantage at Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

