TNA World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact
TNA has announced a TNA World Championship match and more for next week’s Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which is the go-home show for Sacrifice and airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. TBA
* Match For Team Advantage at Sacrifice: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
