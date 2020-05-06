TNA World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has set a TNA World Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. Moose will defend his self-declared TNA World Championship against Suicide on next week’s show, as well as a match between Kimber Lee and Havok.

As previously reported, the Impact World Championship #1 contender’s tournament will also launch next week with the first two matches in Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel and Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton.

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV. Our full report from tonight’s show is here.