wrestling / News
TNA World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has set a TNA World Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. Moose will defend his self-declared TNA World Championship against Suicide on next week’s show, as well as a match between Kimber Lee and Havok.
As previously reported, the Impact World Championship #1 contender’s tournament will also launch next week with the first two matches in Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel and Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton.
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV. Our full report from tonight’s show is here.
More Trending Stories
- Aubrey Edwards On Being The Target of Online Criticism, Being Told Her Lipstick Was Too Distracting For a Match
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’