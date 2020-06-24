wrestling / News
TNA World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for next week’s episode, featuring a TNA World Title match and more. On tonight’s episode, the following card was announced for next week:
* TNA World Title Match: Moose vs. Crazzy Steve
* Kiera Hogan vs. Havok
* TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Reno Scum
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
